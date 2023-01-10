 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More crashes as snowfall resumes in Elko area

Lamoille Highway

The intersection of Lamoille and Jiggs highways at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

 NDOT

ELKO – Two crashes with injuries were reported on Elko-area highways Tuesday afternoon by Nevada State Police.

At 1:19 p.m. a crash was reported on Interstate 80 about 10 miles west of Elko. Another crash at 2:09 p.m. was on Lamoille Highway at Martin Avenue.

Crashes without injuries were also reported at 1:25 p.m. at the Lamoille and Jiggs highways, and at 11:55 a.m. on I-80 near Battle Mountain.

Snow was falling early Tuesday afternoon following an earlier wave overnight. Snow and rain showers were expected to move out of the region by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for dry conditions Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 30s. Another chance of snow arrives Saturday evening into the Monday holiday.

