ELKO – A crash was reported at the intersection of Lamoille and Jiggs highways during the noon hour Monday, while two injury-accidents on Interstate 80 Monday morning followed an earlier crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Jackpot.
The first crash on I-80 was in the westbound lanes near Oasis at about 7:22 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The next accident, involving two semis, was in the westbound lanes east of Wells shortly before 11 a.m.
Earlier, an accident was reported on U.S. 93 south of Jackpot at about 5:50 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The collision on Lamoille Highway occurred at about 12:45 p.m.
There were no injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.