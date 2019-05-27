{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

ELKO – A crash was reported at the intersection of Lamoille and Jiggs highways during the noon hour Monday, while two injury-accidents on Interstate 80 Monday morning followed an earlier crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Jackpot.

The first crash on I-80 was in the westbound lanes near Oasis at about 7:22 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The next accident, involving two semis, was in the westbound lanes east of Wells shortly before 11 a.m.

Earlier, an accident was reported on U.S. 93 south of Jackpot at about 5:50 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The collision on Lamoille Highway occurred at about 12:45 p.m.

There were no injuries.

