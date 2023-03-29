ELKO – Crashes and travel restrictions were reported Wednesday morning as another storm delivered snow and rain across northeastern Nevada.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Nevada State Police reported an injury crash on Adobe Summit. Two crashes occurred on Interstate 80 in Eureka County around 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Disabled trucks were also reported in the area of State Route 306.

Chains or snow tires were required over Emigrant Pass and on the Tuscarora Highway. Blowing snow was covering portions of the highway in Ruby Valley and on the Jiggs Highway. A Nevada Department of Transportation camera showed near white-out conditions on I-80 at Halleck around 9 a.m.

Lower valley highways were mostly clear of snow, including the Lamoille Highway between Elko and Spring Creek.

Much of northeastern Nevada is under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday night.

Scattered snow showers could continue Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and another chance of rain and snow arrives Sunday followed by colder temperatures.