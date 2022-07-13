 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More fires reported as lightning returns to northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Firefighters were called to a report of a blaze Wednesday afternoon near a youth camp about 60 miles south of Elko as lightning set off another round of wildfires.

Cowboy's Rest provides a non-denominational Christian camping experience at a ranch in the Ruby Mountains along the White Pine County border. There was no immediate confirmation of the fire.

Another fire started around 3 p.m. in the Cedar Ridge area west of Jiggs. It had burned about 10 acres by 4 p.m. There have been multiple fires in the wilderness study area in recent years.

Lightning began starting fires around 1:30 p.m. in eastern Elko County, where a blaze near the Gamble Ranch burned about 20 acres. Two other fires were reported about 10 miles northwest of Wendover.

Wednesday’s fires followed a dozen that broke out during thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. The combined burn areas were estimated at just over 100 acres.

