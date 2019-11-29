More medical providers accept Medicare

ELKO — It can be difficult to find a primary care medical provider in Elko when you are on Medicare — any medical provider, including doctors, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, all of which provide quality health care.

It is important for anyone, and especially for seniors, to be able to see the same medical provider for years. The clinics mentioned here accept a new patient who presents a Medicare card and allow the patient to set up an appointment to see a specific medical provider. (These clinics also take Medicaid.)

Aspen Quick Care has two locations. In Spring Creek, at 250 Country Club Parkway (next to the Little Khoury’s), appointments can be made at 775-738-3000. In Elko, at 2511 Mountain City Highway (next to Raley’s), 775-993-2800. Both clinics are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Services include urgent and primary care. Aspen Quick Cares offer discounted cash pay rates and a membership program.

David White and Troy Eden are Physician’s Assistants and work in both clinics.