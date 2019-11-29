More medical providers accept Medicare

ELKO — It can be difficult to find a primary care medical provider in Elko when you are on Medicare — any medical provider, including doctors, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, all of which provide quality health care.
It is important for anyone, and especially for seniors, to be able to see the same medical provider for years. The clinics mentioned here accept a new patient who presents a Medicare card and allow the patient to set up an appointment to see a specific medical provider. (These clinics also take Medicaid.)
Aspen Quick Care has two locations. In Spring Creek, at 250 Country Club Parkway (next to the Little Khoury’s), appointments can be made at 775-738-3000. In Elko, at 2511 Mountain City Highway (next to Raley’s), 775-993-2800. Both clinics are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Services include urgent and primary care. Aspen Quick Cares offer discounted cash pay rates and a membership program.
You have free articles remaining.
David White and Troy Eden are Physician’s Assistants and work in both clinics.
Kaylun Grandy is a Physician’s Assistant and Shad Tillotson is a Nurse Practitioner and they work in the Spring Creek clinic. Christa Secord is a Nurse Practitioner and Catherine Mitchell is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner who specializes in mental health. Mark Mitchell is an M.D. and they all three work in the Elko clinic.
Medallus Urgent Care is located at 1501 Lamoille Hwy, Elko. Appointments can be made at 775-400-1510. Patients can also go to medalluselko.com and info@medalluselko.com. They are open
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their providers are Nurse Practitioners Josie Cervantes and Gabriel Ekortarh. They rotate presence weekly so getting an appointment with one may require a week’s time. Medallus also offers urgent care and a membership program.
The UNR School of Medicine’s Internal Medicine Resident Program is housed in the Elko Clinic, 1995 Errecart Boulevard, Suite 102, (in the hospital wing). These second- and third-year residents are doctors and have six to seven years of post-college medical education. They are in Elko for one month and are supervised by Dr. David Hogle. First appointments may take over a week but further appointments take less than a week. Call 775-738-3111.