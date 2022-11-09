More snow again today in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Another round of snow created adverse driving conditions overnight in northeastern and central Nevada.

One injury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near McGill around 2:30 a.m.

Chains or snow tires were required on portions of U.S. Highway 50 and through Secret Pass.

The Nevada Department of Transportation listed adverse driving conditions on portions of Interstate 80 in Elko County, on U.S. 93, the Lamoille Highway, the Eureka Highway, the Tuscarora Highway and the Carlin mine road.

Northern Elko County remains under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Tuesday, while a winter storm warning was in effect for the Ruby Mountains where up to a foot of snow was expected along with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service called for the chance of snow in Elko to increase to 70% on Wednesday, followed by patchy ice and fog Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the single digits.

No snow or rain is forecast through the remainder of the week but high temperatures will stay below freezing with lows near zero.

The coldest day will be Veterans Day on Friday as the mercury stalls out at 25 degrees.