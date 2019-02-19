ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s next storm arrives Tuesday night, followed by more snow on the weekend.
The National Weather Service predicts less than one inch for Elko tonight, followed by 1-3 inches Wednesday and less than half an inch Wednesday night.
Roads haven’t fully cleared since the last storm hit on Sunday.
Wintry driving conditions continued Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 93 from Thousand Springs to the Idaho line, Interstate 80 between Wells and Pequop Summit and between Battle Mountain and Winnemucca, Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain Station, and on the Tuscarora Highway.
Nevada Highway Patrol was assisting a motorist on Interstate 80 in Wells at about 7 a.m., with traffic delays possible.
Elko has received about 18 inches of snow so far this month, roughly three times the average amount for February.
Cold temperatures have accompanied the latest storms. Highs this week are expected to remain below freezing. The mercury might make it up to 33 degrees on Sunday, according to the extended forecast.
