ELKO – You don’t need a groundhog to tell you that cold and snowy weather is going to continue in the Elko area.

The National Weather Service calls for a 30% chance of snow Friday, 40% Sunday and more snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to climb above freezing this weekend but remain well below normal and drop back to 10 or 15 degrees below normal next week.

Average temperatures in Elko have been running more than 9 degrees below normal this month. January was 3 degrees colder than average, December was 2 degrees colder than average, and November was more than 10 degrees below average.

Precipitation this winter is nearly 3 inches above the normal mark of 4.75 inches, although it has been running below average this month.

No weather advisories are posted for Elko County this weekend but a blizzard warning is in effect for central Nevada, a winter storm warning is posted for south-central Nevada, and winter weather advisories are in effect for White Pine County, south Eureka and Lander counties, and western Nevada.