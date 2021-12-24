More snow coming this weekend

ELKO – More snow is forecast for the Elko area this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued its third winter weather advisory of the week as yet another round of snow is expected Saturday night through noon Sunday.

Below-freezing temperatures will accompany this system, raising the potential for hazardous travel.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are forecast in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

This advisory is for all but extreme southeastern Elko County, and all of Humboldt, Lander, Eureka and White Pine counties.

Elko has officially registered 9 inches of snowfall this month. Precipitation totals 1.22 inches, which is already well above the average of .91 of an inch, with a week remaining in December.

The recent wet weather has also put Elko on the plus side for the water year that began Oct. 1. Precipitation of 3.79 inches compares with the average mark of 2.53 inches.

The extended forecast calls for even more snow on Monday, followed by much colder temperatures.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast in the mid-teens, with lows below zero.

