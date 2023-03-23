ELKO – The snowpack in the Ruby Mountains just keeps getting deeper.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible in lower to mid-elevations, with 15 or more inches of new snow above 9,000 feet.

Upper Lamoille Canyon already has 11 feet of snow at just under the 9,000-foot elevation. Robinson Lake has nearly 11 feet and Hole-in-Mountain in the East Humboldt Range has 10 feet, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service SNOTEL site.

The latest storm is expected to pack 45-mph winds. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said, particularly through Secret Pass. That highway has been closed multiple times over the winter and is currently under a chain or snow tire restriction.

The Elko area is not under any weather advisories but snow showers are expected to begin Thursday afternoon with an inch or two of accumulation possible through Friday.

Another slight chance of isolated snow showers is forecast for Saturday followed by clear but cold weather through the weekend before another round of rain and snow arrives Tuesday.