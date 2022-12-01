More snow headed to Elko area

ELKO – Snow could create hazardous driving conditions during the Thursday evening commute.

Parts of northeastern Nevada could see 3-6 inches of snow in the valleys, while a winter storm warning has been posted for the Ruby Mountains where 8-15 inches are expected.

Snowfall from Elko County southwestward through Eureka and Lander counties “will make for some very difficult driving conditions and travel should be avoided if possible in this area from around 4 p.m. through at least 10 p.m.,” stated National Weather Service forecasters.

“Some pockets of moderate to heavy snow will make for some difficult driving conditions, with icy and snow covered roads late this afternoon and into the evening. Winds will also create areas of blowing snow, further reducing visibility.”

Elko’s high for Thursday will be in the low 40s, dropping to the upper 20s on Friday.

A chance of more snow returns Saturday night and into Monday morning.