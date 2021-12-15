 Skip to main content
More snow headed to Elko area

Roundabout

Vehicles travel through the roundabout in Spring Creek shortly after 7 a.m., as seen from this NDOT camera.

 NDOT

ELKO – Adverse driving conditions persisted Wednesday morning on some northeastern Nevada highways following Tuesday’s snowfall.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported wintry conditions on Lamoille Highway from the Jiggs intersection to Lamoille; Interstate 80 between Halleck and Wells and from Pequop to Wendover; U.S. Highway 93 from Wells to the Idaho line; the Jiggs, Tuscarora and Montello highways; and on the Carlin Mine Road.

Chains or snow tires were required through Secret Pass.

Interstate 80 at Wells

Interstate 80 west of Wells, as seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesay

No local crashes were reported early Wednesday morning by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Another winter weather advisory has been posted across the local region for snow returning Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting 1-3 inches in the valleys. Gusty winds are expected but not as strong as the last storm.

The weekend forecast calls for dry and cold weather.

