ELKO – Yes, another storm is on the way, and portions of Elko County are under a winter weather advisory from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

The Elko area is not included in the advisory but a couple more inches of snow are possible. High temperatures will jump into the mid-40s Tuesday but drop back to around 40 on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Many of the valley locations along and northwest of the frontal boundary will receive 1-3 inches of snow by sunrise Wednesday morning which will impact travel and the early morning commute,” stated forecasters.

The Ruby Mountains and northern Elko County are under a winter weather advisory with 2-4 inches of snow expected at lower elevations, 4-6 inches in higher valleys, and up to a foot in the mountains.

The Upper Lamoille Canyon SNOTEL site at nearly 9,000 feet picked up another 8 inches of snow from last week’s storms, for a current depth of 142 inches. The snow depth at 8,000 feet has been around 80 inches.

The advisory, which includes White Pine County, southern Eureka and Lander counties, and northwestern Nye County, also calls for wind gusts up to 45 mph. “Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” stated the weather service.

Following a brief break, a chance of rain and snow returns to the region this weekend.