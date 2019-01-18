ELKO – More snow and rain are in the forecast for the holiday weekend.
The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions Friday morning on most local highways, including Interstate 80 from Carlin to Dunphy, parts of Mountain City and Tuscarora highways, Secret Pass, and a portion of U.S. 93 north of Wells.
Two crashes were reported overnight on U.S. 93 near Ely.
Elko could pick up another inch of snow Friday night, turning to rain on Saturday.
The greatest chance for more snow is Sunday night when up to 2 inches could fall on Elko. Snow showers continue with a 40 percent chance on Martin Luther King Day.
Highs this weekend will be in the lower to mid-40s.
