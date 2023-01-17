More snow to arrive Wednesday night

ELKO – Ready to shovel more snow? The National Weather Service has issued another winter weather advisory for a large chunk of northeastern Nevada.

Elko has already received as much snow as it normally gets over an entire winter. Upper Lamoille Canyon’s snowpack stood at 96 inches after the last storm.

The snow water equivalent at 8,000 feet in Lamoille Canyon is at 14.6 inches, which is 9 inches above the average amount for mid-January.

The new round of snow arriving Wednesday night could add several more inches, depending on your elevation. The National Weather Service is calling for total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches for most valleys, 3 to 7 over pass routes, and greater amounts for the mountains.

Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

The advisory extends from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” stated the advisory.

Current road conditions are available by calling 511 or visiting nvroads.com.