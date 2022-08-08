More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead.

Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday.

The total of .70 of an inch so far in August still leaves Elko nearly and inch and a half below normal precipitation for the water year that began Oct. 1. The deficit for the calendar year is even greater, at 3 inches.

The forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening through Saturday. The greatest chance of precipitation arrives Wednesday.

No weather advisories had been posted for northeastern Nevada as of mid-morning Monday. A special weather statement was issued in western Nevada for potential heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong winds.

High temperatures in Elko will begin the week in the lower 90s before falling to the upper 80s Wednesday through Saturday. The average high this time of year is 92 degrees.

Temperatures in July ran above average nearly every day. Overall highs ran 4.9 degrees above normal for the month.