 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada

  • 0
Weather week ahead

Elko forecast

 NWS

ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead.

Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday.

The total of .70 of an inch so far in August still leaves Elko nearly and inch and a half below normal precipitation for the water year that began Oct. 1. The deficit for the calendar year is even greater, at 3 inches.

The forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening through Saturday. The greatest chance of precipitation arrives Wednesday.

No weather advisories had been posted for northeastern Nevada as of mid-morning Monday. A special weather statement was issued in western Nevada for potential heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong winds.

People are also reading…

High temperatures in Elko will begin the week in the lower 90s before falling to the upper 80s Wednesday through Saturday. The average high this time of year is 92 degrees.

Temperatures in July ran above average nearly every day. Overall highs ran 4.9 degrees above normal for the month.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Peak of the Perseids contested by the moon on Aug. 11-12

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News