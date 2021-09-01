More than 2,000 horses rounded up in northeastern Nevada

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management gathered and removed 2,192 wild horses from public lands in northeastern Nevada last month, but that barely put a dent in the population.

An estimated 3,832 wild horses remain in the Antelope Complex along the Elko and White Pine county border. The number of horses that the complex is estimated to support is between 435 and 789.

The emergency gather was conducted in August "to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within and outside the Complex, where there was not enough water and/or forage to support the number of horses in the area, to prevent further degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands," stated BLM.

Parts of the range are seeing more invasive weeds, including one called halogeton or saltlover, which is poisonous to horses. Russian thistle and rabbit brush have also increased, according to the BLM.

The roundup was conducted in compliance with the provisions of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.