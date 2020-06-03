More than 600 to graduate in Elko County under COVID-19 regulations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – The Class of 2020 is heading into the history books as the Class of COVID-19.

Graduation day under social-distancing regulations throughout Elko County will be unique at each high school in the school district, as more than 600 seniors will receive their diplomas.

Each graduating class will have its spin on the traditional ceremony that is required to adhere to state, federal, and CDC guidelines for public events and large gatherings enacted to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The circumstances surrounding the country’s graduations have not escaped the notice of commencement speakers, such as Matthew McConahey, who gave a virtual address to graduates on May 15.

“To the class of 2020, I say, “Congratulations … you just graduated. You got no prom. You got no real ceremony — don’t feel bad, at least you’re originals. You are the one and onlys. You’re going to have a lot of fun for the rest of your life, knowing that.”

“Inspire yourselves and others and laugh as much as possible and have as much fun as you can when you can,” McConahey added. “Life’s hard even without a damn pandemic. You realize that now, and you’re going to enjoy your life a whole lot more later.”