More than 600 to graduate in Elko County under COVID-19 regulations

ELKO – The Class of 2020 is heading into the history books as the Class of COVID-19.
Graduation day under social-distancing regulations throughout Elko County will be unique at each high school in the school district, as more than 600 seniors will receive their diplomas.
Each graduating class will have its spin on the traditional ceremony that is required to adhere to state, federal, and CDC guidelines for public events and large gatherings enacted to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The circumstances surrounding the country’s graduations have not escaped the notice of commencement speakers, such as Matthew McConahey, who gave a virtual address to graduates on May 15.
“To the class of 2020, I say, “Congratulations … you just graduated. You got no prom. You got no real ceremony — don’t feel bad, at least you’re originals. You are the one and onlys. You’re going to have a lot of fun for the rest of your life, knowing that.”
“Inspire yourselves and others and laugh as much as possible and have as much fun as you can when you can,” McConahey added. “Life’s hard even without a damn pandemic. You realize that now, and you’re going to enjoy your life a whole lot more later.”
Elko
More than 300 Elko High School seniors will graduate after a car parade that begins at Adobe Middle School and weaves its way through north Elko down Fifth Street to Elm Street, past the Elko County Fairgrounds and into Warrior Field.
Graduates with family members arrive in their decorated vehicle to the football field where the student leave the car and walk 20 feet to the stage to accept their diploma from Principal Tim Wickersham and a school board member.
The entire ceremony will be live streamed on the EHS Facebook page and broadcast on KELK radio beginning at 6 p.m.
Spectators are not permitted to enter the field to watch the ceremony, however, people can watch the parade route, but safely, said Elko Police Lieutenant Michael D. Palhegyi.
“We want people to follow the social distancing protocols in place, if they want to watch they can but should be 6 feet apart, and maintain social distancing to minimize any risk for COVID-19 or other sicknesses,” Palhegyi said.
Carlin
At Carlin High School, eleven graduates and their parents will take to the football field for commencement exercises starting at 5 p.m. on June 5. It will be live-streamed with onlookers watching in their vehicles parked around the area.
Khoury’s Market in Carlin posted signs inside and outside their store congratulating the seniors, said Principal T.W. Cunningham.
“We encourage everyone to come out and send these seniors off,” Cunningham said.
Jackpot
Fourteen graduates from Jackpot High School will graduate a day before most Elko County seniors, also taking to the football field at 7 p.m. MST on June 4. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the school’s Jaguarspot Facebook page.
Seniors can invite up to 10 family members from their household to watch the ceremony, said Principal Brian Messmer.
The night before, a community parade with law enforcement and EMTs will drive past the graduates’ homes throughout Jackpot.
Owyhee
Fourteen Owyhee High School seniors will kick off graduation with a parade, starting at 6 p.m. MST on June 5 at the Owyhee Community Health Facility and ending at Owyhee Combined Schools’ football field. The parade route will be monitored for social distancing by Bureau of Indian Affairs police. All parade-goers are encouraged to wear face masks.
According to a tribal executive order, only two people will be allowed in each parade vehicle, with ten individuals per graduate to watch the ceremony, according to Principal Justin Streeter. Family members will be provided with personal protective equipment.
Graduates will take a “victory lap” on the track before a streamlined ceremony with Streeter, Vice Principal Lynn John and Elko County School Board Trustee Ira Wines.
The ceremony will be live streamed on Facebook.
Spring Creek
About 195 Spring Creek High School seniors will gather at the Marina on June 5 and drive to the school, lining up at 3:30 p.m. along Boyd-Kennedy Road.
Graduates will leave their car, receive their diploma from Principal Shaun Taylor and a school board member and drive away. The first graduate will be arriving at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Plans changed for the ceremony within the past couple of weeks after seniors were presented and option between the drive-in movie-style and a drive-up graduation in a car, Taylor said. The car parade was the top vote-getter over the drive-in.
The school parking lot will be closed to spectators to maintain social distancing guidelines, Taylor added.
Parents of high school graduates, the Spring Creek/Elko community, along with Khoury’s Market and multiple community donors, contributed time, money, resources, and services for Spartans, with the adopt-a-senior program and gift bag donations.
Wells
Twenty graduates and their family members in decorated vehicles will surround the Wells High School football field at 6 p.m. on June 5.
Commencement will include pre-recorded speeches piped through the field’s PA system. Seniors will have their picture taken as they receive their diplomas from Principal Clayton Anderson and a school board member. The graduates’ awards and scholarships will also be announced at that time.
After the class turns its tassels, graduates in their vehicles will leave the field to Maroon 5’s “Memories” and follow a convoy led by the city’s first responders for a parade through Wells.
The ceremony will also be broadcast on Facebook Live and the school’s website.
West Wendover
Starting at 6 p.m. MST on June 5, approximately 53 students will walk on the West Wendover High School track, 6 feet apart, wearing masks. Two guests per graduate will be seated six feet apart on the football field. Students will receive a thumb drive or CD of a slideshow presentation to watch afterward with family.
After the ceremony, students will ride in a car parade with local law enforcement and EMTs through West Wendover with banners draped along the parade route.
The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. MST sponsored by the West Wendover Fire Department and the City of West Wendover.
