More than 80 new cases of coronavirus in Elko County

ELKO -- Elko County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday, while the number of hospitalized cases rose from five to nine.

“Many new cases are a result of community spread or exposures from family or social gatherings,” stated the county. “Individuals who are close contacts of a confirmed case are required to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of last exposure and recommended to be tested 5 to 7 days after exposure or sooner if symptoms develop. Testing is an important component of mitigating the spread of the virus within the community.”

There were 68 recoveries for a total of 237 active cases. Most of the new cases were in Elko, Spring Creek and West Wendover.

The number of cases per 100,000 people has risen from 182 in early October to 682 in early November.

Medallus Urgent Care is providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.