ELKO – Yet another snowstorm was approaching northeastern Nevada on Tuesday evening, promising another 2-4 inches of accumulation in the region’s sub-freezing valleys.
About 3-5 inches are expected in northern Elko County and up to a foot in the Ruby and Jarbidge mountains.
It will be the 43rd day that snow has fallen this season, according to National Weather Service data.
The first snow fell on Nov. 24. At least a trace was measured at Elko’s airport three days in November, 12 days in December, 13 days in January and 14 so far in February.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” cautioned the weather service. “Expect snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”
Travel reports are available by calling 511 or logging on to nvroads.com.
