Eureka County is dealing with more water-covered sections of State Route 278 as warmer temperatures melt more snow.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday evening that the water was a foot deep in the southbound lane at one spot in Pine Valley.

A post on the Nevada Department of Transportation website said “Water over the roadway. Lanes reduced to one with the use of flaggers. Slow down and use caution and move over for highway equipment and personnel.”

NDOT also reported water over the highway at the Elko County line, just south of Interstate 80.

After nearly three months of temperatures ranging far below normal, the mercury soared at the beginning of the week and stopped only one degree short of a record in Elko. The high of 76 nearly matched the temperature on this date in 2012.

Eureka reached 74 degrees, which was 4 degrees below the previous record high set in 1989.

Above normal temperatures were expected to continue Tuesday before dropping to normal levels in the upper 50s on Wednesday and then plunging back to the mid-40s on Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies and dry weather will continue, with the exception of a slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night.