More wet weather ahead

Elko forecast

 NWS

ELKO – More rain and snow showers are forecast across northeastern Nevada.

“Precipitation from an Atmospheric River will continue in Humboldt county and spread into Elko county late this afternoon,” National Weather Service forecasters said early Sunday morning. “Southwest winds will keep warmer air in place over northern Nevada allowing for the precipitation in valleys to remain as rain showers.”

The forecast for Elko calls for snow or rain showers on and off Sunday followed by an 80% chance Sunday night and Monday. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected, with more rain than snow as the storm advances.

Rain showers continue Tuesday and Tuesday night. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy weather is forecast for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 30s. Another shot of rain and snow arrives Saturday.

