 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

More wintry road conditions from Thursday storm

  • 0
Lamoille Highway

Cars approach the stoplight on Lamoille Highway in Spring Creek around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

 NDOT

ELKO – Thursday’s snowstorm may not be as windy as Tuesday’s but it was impacting more roads for the morning commute.

Wintry travel conditions were reported on all highways in Elko County at 7 a.m. Chains or snow tires were required on the Mountain City and Tuscarora highways.

The National Weather Service extended its winter weather advisories for the region until 2 p.m. from the original 10 a.m. Thursday. Total snowfalls of 2-6 inches are expected in the valleys and 6-12 inches in the mountains.

“Slow down, allow extra time for travel and follow all road restrictions,” advised the weather service.

Current road conditions are available at nvroads.com or by calling 511.

No precipitation is forecast for Friday through Monday. High temperatures will be just below freezing and low temperatures between 1 and 11 degrees.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study associates mask laws to reduction of COVID-19 deaths

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News