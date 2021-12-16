More wintry road conditions from Thursday storm

ELKO – Thursday’s snowstorm may not be as windy as Tuesday’s but it was impacting more roads for the morning commute.

Wintry travel conditions were reported on all highways in Elko County at 7 a.m. Chains or snow tires were required on the Mountain City and Tuscarora highways.

The National Weather Service extended its winter weather advisories for the region until 2 p.m. from the original 10 a.m. Thursday. Total snowfalls of 2-6 inches are expected in the valleys and 6-12 inches in the mountains.

“Slow down, allow extra time for travel and follow all road restrictions,” advised the weather service.

Current road conditions are available at nvroads.com or by calling 511.

No precipitation is forecast for Friday through Monday. High temperatures will be just below freezing and low temperatures between 1 and 11 degrees.

