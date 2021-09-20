Mori wins 2 top sports-writing awards

The Elko newsroom staff also won first place for their stories about local businesses in the 2020 Readers Choice special section. The articles were by Cynthia Delaney, Toni Milano, Nathan Havenner and Serenity Orr. “Readers' Choice-type sections are fairly common but this one stands out because of the execution,” said the judges. “Lots of community engagement and hard work in this section!”

Former mining editor and current correspondent Tim Burmeister won first in the non-staff writing category for his article titled “Coyote culture clash.” “Excellent story, great detail,” said the judges.

Elko native Vince Juaristi won first place for non-staff column writing for his contributions about Basque culture and history, titled “Lauburu.” “Excellent writing,” said the judges. “The column about empty houses is a classic. I really loved it.”

The advertising staff won first place for its annual AAA Student of the Week package. “Fantastic idea! I'm sure the advertisers really see and feel the value of their participation. And love that there are three winners! Very clever,” said the judges.

Elko Daily advertising director Nancy Streets was named president of the Nevada Press Association at the annual convention held Sept. 18 in Reno.