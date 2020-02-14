Mormon cricket meeting set

SPARKS – Is rural Nevada ready for another invasion of Mormon crickets or an infestation of grasshoppers?

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Agriculture Plant Protection and Quarantine program, is conducting a series of public meetings this month to discuss proposed Mormon cricket and grasshopper population management on public lands.

Elko’s meeting is at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the NDA office, 4780 E. Idaho St.

“As part of our agreement with PPQ, we survey grasshopper and Mormon cricket populations to determine what areas to treat and what time frame will provide the most effective treatment,” State Entomologist Jeff Knight said. “With the warmer temperatures in northern Nevada recently, we may see numbers earlier this year.”

The NDA and PPQ will treat public land areas with the goal of protecting crops and public safety. Citizen roles and how to report and manage infestations on private property will also be discussed.

“The most important thing citizens can do is report infestations to the NDA Entomology Lab,” Knight said. “The meetings will also discuss private property treatment and prevention methods residents can use.”

Meetings are also set at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Humboldt County Cooperative Extension Office, 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Lander County Cooperative Extension Office, 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Eureka County Cooperative Extension Office, 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Austin Ranger District Office, and 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Sparks NDA office.

