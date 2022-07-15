Mormon crickets invade Owyhee

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border.

An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada.

They have been spotted on the hospital roof and some have even crawled in through the vents, as well as into homes through air conditioner vents.

“We have a teacher considering conducting a science experiment,” Hilderbrand said.

When the crickets are run over by vehicles they leave a mess on the pavement as well as your car and tires. This month they are also thick on Interstate 80 around Emigrant Pass, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Swarms landed in rural areas around Winnemucca in April, said a report from KTVN in Reno. Crickets in Oregon even made national news recently on CBS Inside Edition. Utah and Montana have also been hit along with Nevada.

The crickets don’t really have a religion, their name comes from their attacks on fields planted by Mormon settlers in Utah back in the 1800s. They aren’t really crickets, either, but a species of katydid.