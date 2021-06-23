Mormon crickets now appearing in Elko

ELKO – Mormon crickets are showing up in the western part of Elko and north along Mountain City Highway, and the state is baiting the crickets on public land while the City of Elko has had a street sweeper in one neighborhood to scoop up cricket carcasses.
Mayor Reece Keener said he has heard from residents about the “Mormon cricket infestation that is happening on the west side of town back behind Raley’s,” and he understood the crickets “seem to be pretty comfortable and hanging out and not moving on.”
“We’ve had a lot of calls and emails,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder told the city council at its Tuesday meeting. He said the city had been in contact with the Nevada Department of Agriculture about the crickets.
Calder said that the crickets are north of Interstate 80 and have been seen in the residential areas behind Raley’s and Home Depot. There have been sightings on Interstate 80 as well, according to witnesses.
“There are also some in the Mountain City Highway corridor to the north, leading up to Adobe Summit,” Calder said.
He said the Nevada Department of Agriculture has been baiting north and west of the city on U.S. Bureau of Land Management land and will be working along Mountain City Highway, as well.
“The most effective thing is cricket bait. We hope what the state is doing will knock it back a bit,” he said. “They try to do it really well, so they don’t have to come back.”
NDA State Entomologist Jeff Knight said in an email that treatments are ongoing in Elko County, and “so far, approximately 25,000 acres were treated in Humboldt County and 37 bait treatment sites were completed across Humboldt and Pershing counties.”
He said the department can only treat Mormon crickets on public lands, so “if Mormon crickets are on private land, property owners are encouraged to use bait according to the label,” and place the bait at the edge of the property away from living spaces.
“The bait is attractive to the Mormon crickets when used correctly, so you only want to use it once crickets are on your property, and you want to place it away from your home or garden, so you don’t draw crickets there,” Knight said.
“Cricket fences are also effective in keep the Mormon crickets out. A cricket fence should be 18 to 24-inch plastic that is tightly sealed to the ground. Because Mormon crickets do not fly, if they cannot grab onto the plastic or crawl underneath it, they will go around it,” he said.
The Mormon cricket cannot fly but it can travel a mile a day and up to 50 miles during a single season, destroying sagebrush, grasses, small grains, alfalfa, and vegetable crops along the way.
Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said on Wednesday she had not received any calls about crickets, but she had heard that the state is baiting in the Sundance/Royal Crest area, as well as up Mountain City Highway.
Public Utilities Director Dennis Strickland said the city street sweeper went out to the neighborhood behind Raley’s supermarket and he heard “it made a huge difference.” That area is designated for micro-paving, so the city will need to clean up the crickets or postpone the project, he said.
Calder said that while the state could fight the crickets on private land 15 years ago, NDA is restricted now to public land. Individuals can purchase cricket bait at the IFA Country Store in Elko in 50-pound bags that cover a large area.
He also said he understood the Mormon crickets are mating now and laying eggs, so that could be a problem next spring.
Knight said, however, that “we cannot predict what next year will look like. Nevada is in the middle of a Mormon cricket peak cycle, which can last anywhere from 3-5 years.”
Crickets are not directly harmful to people but when the crickets cover highways they can be slick to drive through and have caused car accidents.
“Mormon crickets can cause a public safety risk causing roads to become slick as they are run over, especially after rainfall. If you come across a band of Mormon crickets on the road, slow down, and try not to use your brakes until you are through them,” Knight said.
Mormon crickets invaded Elko and Elko County in massive numbers back in 2002, 2003 and 2004, wreaking havoc in the city and for ranchers in the rural areas, according to Elko Daily Free Press archives.
Knight said in a May 2004 Free Press article that crickets likely infested 9 million to 10 million acres throughout Nevada, compared with 6 million acres in 2003, but he said in his comments on Wednesday that there is not enough data to estimate current cricket numbers.
He said the crickets have been spotted across northern Nevada, as well as in other states.
Knight said his department, in partnership with USDA APHIS, surveys and treats public lands for Mormon crickets, and “knowing where they are, where they lay their eggs, can help us with treatment options in the coming years. We encourage the public to report Mormon crickets by reporting sightings or areas of concern by completing a Mormon Cricket and Grasshopper Report Form, emailing jknight@agri.nv.gov or calling 775-353-3767.”