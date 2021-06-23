Mormon crickets now appearing in Elko

ELKO – Mormon crickets are showing up in the western part of Elko and north along Mountain City Highway, and the state is baiting the crickets on public land while the City of Elko has had a street sweeper in one neighborhood to scoop up cricket carcasses.

Mayor Reece Keener said he has heard from residents about the “Mormon cricket infestation that is happening on the west side of town back behind Raley’s,” and he understood the crickets “seem to be pretty comfortable and hanging out and not moving on.”

“We’ve had a lot of calls and emails,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder told the city council at its Tuesday meeting. He said the city had been in contact with the Nevada Department of Agriculture about the crickets.

Calder said that the crickets are north of Interstate 80 and have been seen in the residential areas behind Raley’s and Home Depot. There have been sightings on Interstate 80 as well, according to witnesses.

“There are also some in the Mountain City Highway corridor to the north, leading up to Adobe Summit,” Calder said.

He said the Nevada Department of Agriculture has been baiting north and west of the city on U.S. Bureau of Land Management land and will be working along Mountain City Highway, as well.