Mormons halt worship services as coronavirus spreads

Officials from several colleges including the University of Utah and Utah State University also announced they are canceling in-person classes and moving the rest of the semester online, following the lead of dozens of other universities. The University of Utah also canceled all athletic events while Brigham Young University will hold sporting events without fans.

Five people have tested positive for the virus so far in Utah, including two Utah Jazz basketball players, but no one has died, said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who is leading the state’s coronavirus task force. All have contracted the disease while traveling outside of Utah, state epidemiologist Angela Dunn said. She urged caution but also said people can still go to the park with their children and go to the store.

“I want to be very clear: We’re not making these decisions today because things are really bad,” Cox said. “We’re making these today to make sure that things don’t get really bad.”

The state hasn’t been able to test as many people as it would like, Cox said, with a total of about 160 people tested as of Thursday. He said state officials hope to be able to test 1,000 people a day when fully ramped up.