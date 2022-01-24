Most Nevada counties seeing omicron surge

ELKO – The omicron variant may have peaked in Elko County as fast as it climbed over the past month.

The number of active cases dropped from 435 on Friday to 330 on Monday, the county reported.

Hospitalizations increased from six to seven.

Omicron was first detected in Elko County about a month ago. The level of virus at Elko’s sewage treatment plant skyrocketed over the past two weeks to nearly twice as high as the previous peaks caused by earlier variants of the virus.

All of the cases detected last week were the omicron variant, according to a report from Biobot Analytics Inc.

The normalized virus concentration increased from 361,471 genome copies per liter of sewage on Jan. 4 to 3,028,466 on Jan. 19. Previous peaks last winter and in the fall of 2021 reached around 1.75 million.

Biobot’s estimated number of new cases per day increased from 10 to 160 over the two weeks ending Jan. 19.

Nevada’s coronavirus dashboard on Sunday listed a case rate of 1,751 per 100,000 residents for Elko County over the past 30 days. The county reported that number at 1,684 on Monday.

Comparative case numbers vary widely across the state, from a low of 53 in Eureka County to a high of 4,989 in Pershing County. Clark County was at 4,408 and Washoe 3,216 on Monday.

KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Friday that case numbers there were dropping after a steep one-month climb.

Nevada’s statewide test positivity rate was listed at 35.3% on Monday, while Elko County’s was 23.7%.

Hospitalizations remained high, at about the same level as last winter’s big surge. Deaths were only about one-quarter of the amount last winter.