ELKO – A once thriving motel on the main drag in the middle of Elko now has city officials concerned it is becoming a nexus for crime and a threat to public health.

Decades ago, the Marquis Motor Inn was featured on postcards and greeted tourists with an outdoor swimming pool along busy Idaho Street. Eventually the pool was filled in and the motel changed hands multiple times before sporting a sign that now says Elko Inn & Studio.

City officials say the current owner, Ville 837 LLC out of West Jordan, Utah, has inquired about converting the buildings into apartments since purchasing the motel last year.

Meanwhile, complaints about the property at Ninth and Idaho streets have been rolling in on a regular basis.

“There’s graffiti, profanity on the building, there’s abandoned vehicles in there and it looks like just really a bad scene,” Mayor Reece Keener told fellow Elko City Council members on April 11.

Michelle Rambo, the City’s development manager, said police reported getting more than 50 calls for service at the motel from the beginning of the year to early March.

“We’ve got not only code enforcement – trash, junk, problems – but we’ve got significant criminal activity going on over there as well,” she told the council.

Rambo said many enforcement letters have been sent to the owner on “many, many different issues.” In recent weeks trash has been piling up.

“You may have seen the pile of trash that’s out there on the side of the building. That’s because they were not paying their Elko Sanitation bill, so Elko Sanitation took their Dumpster away,” Rambo said.

Property owners are given 30 days to address issues but it has been more than 30 days since their last notice deadline expired, she said.

“They promised us that they are going to get things cleaned up but they’re not as responsive as we would like them to be,” Rambo said.

City officials are working with the attorneys to determine what steps to take next in order to protect public health.

Two people were arrested at the motel early Friday morning, one in March, and one in December, according to Elko County Jail records.

“No wonder our dispatch costs are going up so much,” Keener said of the number of calls to police.

“We are getting complaints and I am angry that someone came into the community from outside and has created such an eyesore and a nuisance, and just a terrible situation,” he said.

The motel owner identified by the City did not immediately respond to a call from the Elko Daily Free Press.

After city attorneys are consulted, the mayor said he wants to see some kind of action item on the city council’s next agenda.