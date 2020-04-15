Motels ask city for help amid estimated 73% decline in revenue

ELKO – City staff is estimating a 73% drop in revenue from room taxes from March through June, reflecting the coronavirus restrictions that led to the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority canceling the Elko Mining Expo and to lodging owners seeking the city’s help.
Local hotels, motels and recreation-vehicle parks that collect those room taxes are suffering from high vacancy rates, and 15 of their owners or managers wrote letters for discounts on utilities. A few also asked for help with room-tax bills.
Pranev Bhakta of the Travelers Motel told the Elko City Council motels are barely surviving while awaiting loans from the Small Business Administration, which the CARES Act authorized.
“It’s a big concern for us,” he said during the council’s April 14 meeting.
Pete Patel of the Budget Inn said the “industry has been hit hard,” and he is hoping the city council can help out.
The council agreed to come up with a way to help lodging but not with room taxes. Rather, the council asked city staff to come back at the next meeting with a proposed emergency ordinance that would spell out a way to help, such as reducing the flat rate for water.
The emergency ordinance may help other businesses, too.
Businesses other than lodging also are impacted by the pandemic, and this “could open a very big can of worms for us,” said Councilman Bill Hance.
Councilman Chip Stone agreed, saying “there are many people out there in a nearly exact situation.”
Room taxes
City Attorney David Stanton said the structure of room taxes leaves “little wiggle room,” and the fact that hotels pass through the collection of the taxes to the city means any relief in collection of room taxes wouldn’t be the best route but relief through lower water rates might work.
ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep told the council she “followed the logic and rationale” of Stanton that the room tax is 100 percent pass-through, and the ECVA and other organizations also are suffering from the low occupancy rate.
“Anything to salvage any portion of revenue I would fight for at this time,” she said.
Neddenriep said in an April 15 email that the ECVA receives roughly 35% of the transient lodging tax, and “along with all other benefactor organizations, the ECVA will certainly feel the impact of reduced occupancy of our local lodging facilities.”
She said the room-tax rate is 14%, which is set in city code, and because it a pass-through tax from lodging businesses to the city, “if there is no guest, there is no tax collected nor is there tax due.”
“As discussed in last night’s City Council meeting, this isn’t something easily changed by the city leaders. And any reductions to the tax rate would certainly negatively impact those who benefit from its proceeds,” Neddenriep wrote.
ECVA still doesn’t know the impact from the loss in room taxes because there is a lag from the time of collection to distribution by the city to ECVA and entities such as the city, the Elko County Recreation Board, Western Folklife Center and the Elko County Fair Board.
“We have yet to receive any reporting for March, when the pandemic impact really hit our community, so it’s yet to be seen what this impact will truly be for this aspect of our local economy,” Neddenriep wrote.
Other businesses
City Manager Curtis Calder said on April 15 that city staff is working through the issue of whether an emergency ordinance would include more businesses than lodging, and he is awaiting more information from Stanton.
“My understanding during last night’s meeting was that whatever we come up with will need to apply to all classes of businesses, but I think that will be further refined,” he said Wednesday.
Regarding the option to reduce water rates, many Elko motels pay a flat rate for water that could be reduced. Bigger hotels have meters, said Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.
Ishver Bhakta of the Manor Motel Lodge wrote that “with my occupancy being as low as it is, we are struggling to make our payments on all other bills that are coming in as well. If there is a possibility to pay half of the utility bill for the next few months or until the COVID-19 scare is back to normal, that would be greatly appreciated.”
Bob Bhakta of Esquire Inn asked the city to reduce the water bill about 50% “because our business went down due to the lockdown …. We have had only 30% occupancy in the month of March and it’s projected to be the same for this month of April.”
Bhakta ask that the city reduce the water rates for at least three months.
Other letters to the city came from Super 8/Travelodge, Rodeway Inn/Comfort Inn, Days Inn/Comfort Inn, Holiday Motel, Economy Inn, Stampede Motel, American Inn, Budget Inn, Travelers Motel, EconoLodge and Centre Motel.
Stanton said an emergency ordinance could be approved in one meeting, rather than coming back for multiple readings.
Although the council is expecting staff to find a way to help businesses, the council was able to provide a break for Enterprise rental car company at Elko Regional Airport, deferring rent and concession fees for March, April and May.
SkyWest has reduced flights to once a day, and travel is down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city will charge a minimum $25 each month deferred to cover costs, however, according to the city.
Stanton said the car rentals fall under a contract, so an ordinance wasn’t needed.
