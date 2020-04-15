Motels ask city for help amid estimated 73% decline in revenue

ECVA still doesn’t know the impact from the loss in room taxes because there is a lag from the time of collection to distribution by the city to ECVA and entities such as the city, the Elko County Recreation Board, Western Folklife Center and the Elko County Fair Board.

“We have yet to receive any reporting for March, when the pandemic impact really hit our community, so it’s yet to be seen what this impact will truly be for this aspect of our local economy,” Neddenriep wrote.

Other businesses

City Manager Curtis Calder said on April 15 that city staff is working through the issue of whether an emergency ordinance would include more businesses than lodging, and he is awaiting more information from Stanton.

“My understanding during last night’s meeting was that whatever we come up with will need to apply to all classes of businesses, but I think that will be further refined,” he said Wednesday.

Regarding the option to reduce water rates, many Elko motels pay a flat rate for water that could be reduced. Bigger hotels have meters, said Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.