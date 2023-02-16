ELKO -- The Gold Diggers Motorcycle Club, a local off-road motorcycle racing organization, recently presented a $10,000 donation to the Corey Herring Memorial Scholarship Fund at the 2022 Season Banquet for the Motorcycle Racing Association of Northern Nevada (MRANN).

The Gold Diggers Motorcycle Club, in conjunction with the Corey Herring Motorcycle Club, hosted the “Halloween Hare Scramble” at SnoBowl Ski & Bike Park on Oct. 29-30. The event was well attended by motorcycle racers from across Northern Nevada and served as the major scholarship fundraiser for the 2022 racing season.

Corey Herring, 16, was an avid off-road motorcycle racer who passed away on June 21, 2009, from injuries he sustained during a MRANN-sanctioned Father’s Day off-road race. Despite this tragedy, the memory of Corey and his love of dirt bikes lives on through the Corey Herring Memorial Scholarship.

To date, over $32,000 in educational financial assistance has been granted to 43 young racers and/or family members. The Gold Diggers Motorcycle Club was honored to support this worthy effort.

Local sponsors for the ”Halloween Hare Scrambles” included 5th Gear Powersports, Elko Broadcasting Co., Elko Sanitation, Print N’ Copy Center, and Stonerock Sound & Lighting. Special thanks go out to the City of Elko, Pattani Ranches, Bureau of Land Management, and Elko County Ambulance.