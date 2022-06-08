 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Motorcycle crash victim identified

  • 0
Motorcycle crash victim identified

Nevada State Police took this photo of a motorcycle whose rider died May 21 after crashing off the side of the Jiggs Highway.

 NSP

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman died when her motorcycle ran off the side of the Jiggs Highway on the night of May 31.

Nevada State Police identified the victim as Tina M. Walker, 32.

They said she was driving a Honda motorcycle north on State Route 228 at about 9:45 p.m. when the bike went off the west side of the highway about five miles north of Jiggs. She was ejected and her helmet came off during the crash.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Impairment and speed are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash,” stated the agency.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Anyone who was a witness to this incident, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact Sgt. Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

0 Comments
0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unwanted guest arrested at motel

Unwanted guest arrested at motel

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for violating an extended protective order after she was seen at a motel where she allegedly threaten…

Carlin man granted parole

Carlin man granted parole

ELKO – A Carlin man originally arrested on attempted murder charges in 2018 will be released from prison next month after serving time on less…

Food Establishment Inspections

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…

Fire destroys RV home in Ryndon

Fire destroys RV home in Ryndon

ELKO – A motor home in Ryndon burned Monday night but the flames did not extend into surrounding land, according to the Elko County Fire Prote…

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA set to launch three rockets from Australia, their first ever outside the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News