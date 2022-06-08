Motorcycle crash victim identified

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman died when her motorcycle ran off the side of the Jiggs Highway on the night of May 31.

Nevada State Police identified the victim as Tina M. Walker, 32.

They said she was driving a Honda motorcycle north on State Route 228 at about 9:45 p.m. when the bike went off the west side of the highway about five miles north of Jiggs. She was ejected and her helmet came off during the crash.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Impairment and speed are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash,” stated the agency.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Anyone who was a witness to this incident, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact Sgt. Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

