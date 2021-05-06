Motorsports park construction begins at edge of Elko

ELKO – On a windy Sunday afternoon I met up with Jeff Laughter, his family and other motocross enthusiasts at the location for the new Hillside Motorsports Park just behind Komatsu off the west Interstate 80 exit. Construction had begun on a stretch of land and sage recently acquired through Elko County and the Bureau of Land Management.
“Well, this is the motocross complex,” said organizer and Elko Motocross Club president Jeff Laughter, amidst kids running around, getting good and dirty.
“We want to get kids off video games and outside,” he said.
The Elko Motocross Club has been around for some time and an idea for creating a local park has been a seed that has wanted to sprout for many years. The club’s Facebook page boasts 719 members. In fact, Elko is one of few small towns on the Interstate 80 corridor that does not have a dedicated motocross park.
“The last event they had in Carlin drew about 530 entries,” Laughter said. “Hotels and the nearby gas station will benefit.”
“We got the land that it is sitting on from the BLM,” said Curtis Moore, county natural resources director. “We got the patent back in 2019 for a motocross park, essentially.”
According to Moore, the patent process takes some time. He also said the recent “apocalypse” pushed it off a bit.
“Right now they have a lease of $10 per year for five years from the date of signing. As soon as they finish construction and let us know the lease will extend for another 10 years.”
Moore said the City of Elko and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection have also been very helpful in getting the project off the ground.
“There has been a lot of support from the community,” Moore said. “There are not a lot of close places for them to do motocross on.”
The complex will have its own entrance from the frontage road along the freeway, according to Laughter. The entire area -- 67 acres, with five to seven acres of track -- will be fenced and locked.
The club wants the facility to be multi-encompassing and plans to put in a mug bog and dirt drags strip.
“We will build some sort of facility with a sign-up shack and snack shack once the track is set up.
Laugher said the club set up a GoFundMe account and received about $2,500 in community support. Businesses and club members have helped with the cause.
“When we get done with the well, we are probably going to be over $75,000 to $100,000 by the time this is done. The well alone will probably be $60,000.
Laughter said there is a big series of motocross events that runs across Nevada.
“Hopefully, once we are up, we will be a part of that series,” Laughter said.
He hopes to also tie in with Utah events, increasing tourism revenue between the states.
Originally, the track was planned for the Bullion Road area, but it met with some setback from residents. That was nearly 20 years ago.
“I have been involved with the racing with my boys for about 10 years,” Laughter said. “We got into basketball and football and it’s a team sport. If you are not one of the better kids, you don’t get to play. This is a personal sport and it’s up to you to accomplish it.”
Laughter said the club is hoping to hold a race by the end of the summer.
“It just depends on the funding.”
Laughter said the facility will have an insurance policy as per county requirements.
Safety and rescue personnel will volunteer their time and ambulance services during events.
Elko Motocross Club's GoFundMe account is called NonProfit Elko MX Park.
Contributing business include Koinonia Construction Inc., Cashman Equipment, National Drilling, General Fence, Carter Engineering, Coldwell Banker Excel, Western Nevada Supply, Fifth Gear Powersports, Atlas Towing and Recovery, Ridgeline Services and Big 6 Services.
