Motorsports park construction begins at edge of Elko

“Right now they have a lease of $10 per year for five years from the date of signing. As soon as they finish construction and let us know the lease will extend for another 10 years.”

Moore said the City of Elko and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection have also been very helpful in getting the project off the ground.

“There has been a lot of support from the community,” Moore said. “There are not a lot of close places for them to do motocross on.”

The complex will have its own entrance from the frontage road along the freeway, according to Laughter. The entire area -- 67 acres, with five to seven acres of track -- will be fenced and locked.

The club wants the facility to be multi-encompassing and plans to put in a mug bog and dirt drags strip.

“We will build some sort of facility with a sign-up shack and snack shack once the track is set up.

Laugher said the club set up a GoFundMe account and received about $2,500 in community support. Businesses and club members have helped with the cause.

“When we get done with the well, we are probably going to be over $75,000 to $100,000 by the time this is done. The well alone will probably be $60,000.