South Sugarloaf Fire
ELKO – A large wildfire in northern Elko County prompted the closure of Mountain City Highway from Owyhee to south of Wildhorse Reservoir on Wednesday afternoon.

The closure was “due to the potential for the South Sugarloaf Fire to make a run east this afternoon,” stated the U.S. Forest Service.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported “reduced visibility” on the highway from smoke.

The fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. It has burned west of Mountain City Highway from near Wildhorse Reservoir to near Mountain City, blackening more than 78,000 acres.

The fire was listed as 20 percent contained, and a total of 365 personnel were on the scene.

A community meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Bureau of Land Management Office community room at 3900 Idaho St. in Elko.

For updates on the road closure call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

A new fire was reported just south of the Elko County line in the Cherry Creek Range.

The Goshute Cave Fire was started by lightning and had burned 795 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

