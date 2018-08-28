ELKO — The Nevada Department of Transportation reopened Mountain City Highway Tuesday morning, nearly a week after it was closed because of the South Sugarloaf Fire.
Motorists were advised to use caution to avoid any debris that may be left from the fire in northern Elko County.
Flames burned across the highway twice in the past week as the fire spread eastward, deeper into the Humboldt National Forest.
The fire was listed Tuesday evening at 237,801 acres, with containment at 44 percent.
Firefighters made progress on Monday because of better weather conditions. One Forest Service outbuilding was destroyed on Sunday.
The Forest Service closed 754,448 acres on the Jarbidge and Mountain City ranger district portions of the Humboldt National Forest until further notice, for public safety.
“While the current closure is in place, the public is not allowed to be in the area or use any of the campgrounds, roads, trailheads, and trails west of Forest Road 753 (O’Neil Basin area), north of U.S. Interstate 80, and east of Elko County Road 785/Nevada State Route 226, and south of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation boundary line,” stated the Forest Service.
The order does not affect the lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, except in that the public cannot access BLM lands by using Forest Service roads. The only roads through the closed area that are open are State Route 225 (Mountain City Highway) and Elko County Road 748 to Jarbidge. No Forest lands can be accessed off these roads.
“The Forest is aware that this closure has an effect on hunters who have tags in 061, 062, 071, and 072. At this time, hunters are welcomed to hunt on BLM lands that are in those units, just not on Forest Service lands until it reopens,” the agency stated.
Updates on the fire and maps of the closed areas are available at the Elko BLM or Forest Service office.
