South Sugarloaf Fire
INCIWEB

ELKO — The Nevada Department of Transportation reopened Mountain City Highway at 6 a.m. Tuesday, nearly a week after it was closed because of the South Sugarloaf Fire.

Motorists were advised to use caution to avoid any debris that may be left from the fire in northern Elko County.

Flames burned across the highway twice in the past week as the fire spread eastward, deeper into the Humboldt National Forest.

The fire was listed Tuesday morning at 232,859 acres, with containment lowered to 44 percent.

Firefighters made progress on Monday because of better weather conditions. One Forest Service outbuilding was destroyed on Sunday.

