Snow forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Snow depths in Elko County mountain ranges varied from a foot and a half to nearly three feet on Christmas Day.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s automated snow monitors listed depths in the Ruby Mountains from 17 inches at the 8,051-foot elevation in Lamoille Canyon to 33 inches at the 9,241-foot level at Robinson Lake.

The East Humboldt Range had about 2 feet of snow, the greatest amount being 27 inches at Upper Tent Mountain, elevation 8,361 feet.

The Jarbidge Mountains also posted snow depths of about 2 feet. The deepest was 29 inches at Pole Creek Ranger Station, elevation 8,360 feet.

Amounts in the Independence Range varied from a foot at Taylor Canyon to 34 inches at Jacks Peak, 8,424 feet.

Northeastern Nevada could pick up another inch or inch and a half of snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

There was a 50 percent chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday night, followed by a 40 percent chance on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for the remainder of the week calls for partly sunny skies and highs below freezing. The low Friday night will drop to around zero degrees.

