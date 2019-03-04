Try 3 months for $3
Mountain snowpack

Mountain snowpack as of March 1 (black line) was well above normal (red line) but not as deep as March 2017 (brown line). The green lines shows last year's below-average snowpack.

 NRCS

ELKO – Mountain snowpack is running well above normal in northeastern Nevada but not as heavy as it was two years ago.

Snowpacks range from 123 percent of normal in the Clover Valley and Franklin River basins to 149 percent of normal in the Lower Humboldt River basin, according to data released Monday by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The snow water equivalent as of March 1 stood at about 16 inches, compared with a normal mark of 13 inches and March 2017’s mark of 18 inches.

Mountain snowpack generally peaks in March of each year and begins declining significantly in April.

Snow depths in the Upper Humboldt River basin included 50 inches at the 7,700-foot elevation in Lamoille Canyon and 80 inches at the 8,700-foot elevation. The 17 inches measured at Tremewan Ranch (5,700 feet) was 320 percent above normal.

Overall, the Upper Humboldt stood at 138 percent of normal.

Snow depths in the Lower Humboldt basin included 32 inches at Midas, which is three times the average amount.

Taylor Canyon, at an elevation of 6,200 feet in the Owyhee River basin, had a snow depth of 29 inches. That’s twice the average amount for March 1. Overall, the Owyhee basin stood at 130 percent of normal.

The Snake River basin in northeastern Elko County was at 124 percent of normal.

Eastern Nevada was listed at 134 percent.

