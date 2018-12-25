ELKO – Rain and snow showers lingered in the Elko area on Christmas Day as a winter weather advisory was set to expire at 4 p.m.
Elko received five and a half inches of wet snow from the latest storm by midnight on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
SNOTEL reports indicate the Ruby Mountains had received 7 inches of snow at the 8,051-foot level in Lamoille Canyon by Tuesday morning. Snow depth in the East Humboldt Range increased by 10 inches at Hole-in-Mountain. Northern Elko County picked up 11 inches of new snow at Upper Jack Creek.
The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Wednesday with a high of around 30. That will be followed by a 40 percent chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday.
Colder weather arrives Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-20s and lows in the single digits.
