Christmas snow

Snow clings to junipers in Spring Creek on Christmas Day, while the Ruby Mountains are obscured by clouds in the background.

ELKO – Rain and snow showers lingered in the Elko area on Christmas Day as a winter weather advisory was set to expire at 4 p.m.

Elko received five and a half inches of wet snow from the latest storm by midnight on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

SNOTEL reports indicate the Ruby Mountains had received 7 inches of snow at the 8,051-foot level in Lamoille Canyon by Tuesday morning. Snow depth in the East Humboldt Range increased by 10 inches at Hole-in-Mountain. Northern Elko County picked up 11 inches of new snow at Upper Jack Creek.

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Wednesday with a high of around 30. That will be followed by a 40 percent chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

Colder weather arrives Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-20s and lows in the single digits.

