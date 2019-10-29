ELKO – When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, family and friends are usually on the front lines of the battle.
But when the battle is lost, they are left behind to cope with the emotional roller coaster of grief.
The friends and loved ones of Olimpia Zataray were by her side as she endured two battles with breast cancer. She succumbed to the disease in 2017.
The Zatarays were devastated by her loss and are still coming to terms with it two years later.
“Mom brought our family together, loved us for who we were — mistakes and all — and supported each of our efforts in making ourselves better,” said Olimpia’s son Jorge Zataray.
The Zatarays’ memories of their mother’s fight with her illness were refreshed this October during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Jorge penned his thoughts in a letter recalling Olimpia’s strength in her final months and the family’s struggle to move on.
“My Mom was not only a caregiver but my role model and my cheerleader,” Jorge wrote. “For my family and me, coping is an ongoing process. I think this letter is a step in the right direction.”
In February 2011, the Zataray family learned Olimpia was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer that had already spread into her lymph nodes. After undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment in Reno, Olimpia was deemed cancer-free and returned to Elko eight months later. She served as a translator for Hispanics needing assistance and was a spokesperson for the Hispanic community through the Family Resource Center and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She also had her own business, Olimpia’s Alterations.
“In the beginning, she fought it into remission, and everyone was hopeful,” Jorge said, “even my father, who as a Latino male, would not show emotion of any sort.”
But it didn’t last.
“While my mother’s remission instilled hope in all of us when her cancer came back the battle intensified,” Jorge said. “While it was hard, the family came together without hesitation.”
So did the community. Olimpia welcomed many people into her home during those last months.
“She wanted family and friends to visit her,” Jorge said. “I never realized just how beloved she was until the visitors started showing up in droves to her house.”
The outpouring of emotion caused conflicting feelings for Jorge and the rest of the family.
“All I knew was that I didn’t want to share the last few moments with anyone. While the additional people in the house took time to adjust to, we eventually accepted it because we realized that my mom wanted to feel that love from the community; her community.”
Looking back, Jorge said he realizes now how his attitude may have come across at that time.
“Even now, as I think back to my interactions with the generous people who visited and loved my mom, it makes me cringe. But at the time, I didn’t know any better.”
In addition to the Elko and Spring Creek communities’ support, the family received more tools to handle the situation through Horizon Hospice and Billie Jean Crawford, executive director.
“The group and [Billie Jean] did everything in their power to help us cope with what was happening,” Jorge wrote. “I can’t stress how important this was.”
The coping skills were necessary through difficult days, especially when people asked how the family and Jorge were doing throughout the ordeal.
“[It was] appreciated, [but it] was often difficult to respond to [because] I didn’t know if I was OK, let alone how people could support me [and the rest of us]. None of us did.”
For Olimpia, who loved visiting with friends and having small children running through the house and playing, it gave her a “type of normalcy.”
“The sound of those little ones running around and screaming was torture to us, but it was soothing to her,” Jorge recalled. “Maintaining a routine as similar to the life she always led was the key throughout the process.”
“My mother was like many who are battling an illness. They aren’t looking for special treatment. Rather they seek life to be the way it has always been by focusing on the little things, like getting ice cream from Dairy Queen.”
Striving to give Olimpia the things she wanted and needed during those last few months meant those closest to her had to push aside the “misunderstandings, emotions and reactions that may occur.”
“Even though we didn’t think that packing up her oxygen tank, meds and wheelchair to take her to Lamoille Canyon was a good idea, it’s what she wanted, and we did it for her.”
“There were times we forgot that my mom didn’t want us to be with her as she was passing, but instead, she wanted us to see her live – to really live.”
Olimpia died Aug. 23, 2017.
“She was our rock, the center of our family, and losing her is something we still don’t fully understand. When she passed onto a better place, we were all overflowing with emotions,” Jorge remembered. “I didn’t want to talk or eat. All of us didn’t know how to react to the loss. Even though we knew it was coming, we had refused to live in that reality. Because of that, we simply weren’t ready.”
Among those in her family who were not ready was Olimpia’s husband of 41 years, Jose J. Zataray. The couple met as children growing up in Mexico and became friends. They were married when they were 15 years old, and Jose “started working. He gave up on his dreams to fulfill dreams with her.”
Watching Olimpia’s two bouts with breast cancer was even more difficult for Jose.
“During the entire battle, he showed little to no emotion, not allowing anyone in during this time,” Jorge recalled.
Two years after Olimpia’s death, Jorge felt compelled to write about his and his family’s experience in an effort to share their feelings with the community who loved his mother and eased the burden on the Zataray family during that traumatic time.
“This letter is not meant to cause people to ‘feel sorry for us,’ or as an offense. Rather it aims to shed light on how to support those affected by loss in understanding that people cope in their own ways.”
For Jorge, writing it all down was also “a cathartic mechanism to help me cope.”
Today, Jose copes by honoring Olimpia’s memory. He continues to fulfill his promises to care for their 16 grandchildren, give fatherly advice to their eight children, and keep going himself.
“Coping is hard for him because his entire life was based around Mom, and now he must learn everything again,” Jorge explained.
The loss of a loved one creates many intertwining emotions. Instead of time being the salve to heal those wounds, Jorge believes people approach grief in different ways and in their own time.
“Coping isn’t about a matter of time; rather it is a matter of emotion for some, especially us. People handle emotions differently, and some are more experienced than others. Even now, we find solitude as our best coping mechanism, not because we dislike people, but because we don’t know any better.”
Within the past eight years, the Zataray family has felt the effects of two rounds of breast cancer and Olimpia’s death. Jorge hopes their story will give others in the community additional ways to support a family going through an illness.
“Cancer takes away loved ones, and it takes a community to help those affected by the loss,” Jorge wrote. “In the end, the most sincere advice I could give anyone is that when the illness does take root, cherish the family and friends [of the patient] who are there to show support, which is their intent, even if it is difficult to process or understand.”
