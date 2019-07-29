ELKO -- County firefighters were called to a blaze in Spring Creek on Saturday afternoon that was apparently started by a lawn mower.
A man on Frisco Drive was mowing when it appeared that the mower started a fire that burned about 400 square feet, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Prevention District.
Hamilton said mowing should be done in the morning when there is more moisture in the air, rather than later in the day.
