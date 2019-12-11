You are the owner of this article.
Mr. Shrimp opens on Silver Street
Mr. Shrimp opens on Silver Street

Mr. Shrimp opens its doors

Mr. Shrimp is open at 323 Silver St., near The Star.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO – A new restaurant has opened in town offering seafood in the high desert.

As the name implies, “Mr. Shrimp” does shrimp in a variety of ways. The restaurant advertises its “Sinaloa style” food, officially the Estada Libre y Soberano de Sinaloa, with Mexico City its most famous location.

Diners can sample Shrimp a la Diablo, Grilled Shrimp, Rancher Shrimp and Camarones Mr. Shrimp with the house sauce.

The restaurant also offers Filete Empanizado (breaded fish), Cielo Mar y Tierra (sky, sea and land) and other platters.

Crab legs seem to be a popular item. A photo on the business’s Facebook page received 21 likes.

Cooks at the restaurant can prepare beef and chicken dishes, as well. The Carne Asada Plate costs $10.65, which includes rice and salad.

