Mr. Shrimp opens on Silver Street

ELKO – A new restaurant has opened in town offering seafood in the high desert.

As the name implies, “Mr. Shrimp” does shrimp in a variety of ways. The restaurant advertises its “Sinaloa style” food, officially the Estada Libre y Soberano de Sinaloa, with Mexico City its most famous location.

Diners can sample Shrimp a la Diablo, Grilled Shrimp, Rancher Shrimp and Camarones Mr. Shrimp with the house sauce.

The restaurant also offers Filete Empanizado (breaded fish), Cielo Mar y Tierra (sky, sea and land) and other platters.

Crab legs seem to be a popular item. A photo on the business’s Facebook page received 21 likes.

Cooks at the restaurant can prepare beef and chicken dishes, as well. The Carne Asada Plate costs $10.65, which includes rice and salad.

