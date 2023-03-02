ELKO – Major river basins in Nevada remain “abnormally dry” while the rest of the state ranges from moderate to extreme drought, despite heavy snowfall in the mountains this year.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows southern Elko County in the abnormally dry category, central Elko County in moderate drought, and northern Elko County in severe drought.

Only the south-central part of the state remains under extreme drought, including eastern Nye County, western Lincoln County and a sliver of northwestern Clark County.

Western Nevada is still listed as abnormally dry, although the California side of the Sierra is not.

“According to USDM statistics, central California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills are now free of drought and abnormal dryness for the first time since January 2020,” stated Thursday’s report, which also said the West’s most recent drought episode has lasted up to three years.

“The lack of precipitation was accompanied by excessive heat, which increased evapotranspiration and further dried soils. The prolonged drought lowered groundwater and reservoir levels.”

Drought conditions should continue to lessen in the weeks ahead, the Drought Monitor forecast said.

“More Pacific weather systems will follow during March 2-7, bringing half an inch or more of precipitation to the West Coast and higher elevations of the West ... Another 4 inches or more of precipitation can be expected for the Sierra Nevada and coastal ranges.”