ELKO – Multiple crashes closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 through the Carlin Tunnels west of Elko between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Another crash on Lamoille Highway blocked traffic near Tonka Lane in Spring Creek, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Nevada State Police reported the tunnel crashes occurred between 5:12 p.m. and 5:39 p.m.

The first involved a single Chrysler vehicle, and another crash with injury was reported 10 minutes later. A third crash involved a semi and a Dodge SUV.

NDOT urged drivers to “slow down, use caution, and move over for emergency personnel.”

The Lamoille Highway crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. and involved injury but no details were available on the vehicle. Traffic was moving through the Jiggs Highway intersection and the roundabout at 6 p.m.

Another crash was reported around the same time at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard. Traffic appeared to be moving freely in both directions at 6 p.m.

Adverse driving conditions are possible again Thursday night through the weekend as rain and snow showers continue across northeastern Nevada.

Elko County is under a flood watch from early Friday morning through Monday.

The National Weather Service also issued a wind advisory for all of northeastern Nevada from 10 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday.