Multiple fires reported after lightning strikes
Multiple fires reported after lightning strikes

Hilltop fires

Smoke rises from two fires in the Hilltop area between Lamoille Summit and South Fork State Park late Friday afternoon.

 Suzanne Featherston

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s sluggish wildfire season kicked into high gear Friday afternoon as multiple lightning-sparked blazes were reported, including one just over the hill from Elko.

Smoke could be seen rising from the Hilltop area between Lamoille Summit and South Fork State Park.

Other reports came in from Jarbidge, near the Horse Palace in Spring Creek, Wines Peak in the Ruby Mountains, and Willow Reservoir.

Dozens of lightning strikes swept through Elko County along with spotty torrential downpours.

A flash flood warning was posted in Lamoille Canyon. Flood advisories were posted in the South Ruby Mountains, southeastern Elko County, and the Jarbidge area.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for alternating periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Details on the wildfires will be published as soon as they are available from fire officials.

Have you witnessed fires or flooding today? Send your photos to news@elkodaily.com.

