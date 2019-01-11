ELKO – A multiple-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 93 for three hours Friday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash shortly after 9 a.m.
A pickup hauling a camper trailer overturned on the icy roadway in the fog about 50 miles south of Wells. Then a semi hauling onions crashed into it.
Three more vehicles swerved and crashed as they came upon the scene.
No one was injured, according to NHP.
One lane of the highway was reopened shortly after noon.
The National Weather Service had issued a freezing fog advisory through noon Friday for all of northeastern Nevada.
“Motorists should drive with extreme caution and allow additional travel time,” stated the agency. “Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. Please slow down and drive defensively.”
