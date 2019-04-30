ELKO – A multiple-vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 80 between Wells and Deeth resulted in lane closures Tuesday night as black ice was reported on the freeway.
The crashes including at least one overturned semi, one Hummer and other vehicles were reported at about 8:20 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Travel was reduced to one lane in both directions. NDOT estimated it could take until 2 a.m. to clear the scene.
Motorists are advised to use caution.
Temperatures were expected to dip into the teens overnight in Wells and lower 20s in Elko.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement:
“Please be cautious when driving tonight through early Wednesday morning, especially on overpasses and bridges, as roads could be very slippery and black ice can be difficult to impossible to see.”
The statement applied to all of northeastern Nevada, including Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander and White Pine counties, and northern Nye County.
