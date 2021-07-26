Mural begins renewal of trail center in Wells

WELLS -- In Wells, a beautiful mural on the side of the building that housed the museum for the Trail of the 49ers Interpretative Center before the 2008 earthquake will start the renewal to reopen the museum.
Beverly Caputo was the artist. She has done many murals for Cabela’s Stores, Jackpot Crossing Casino, Douglas County Historical Society Museum and others. Her mural in Wells depicts the emigrants on the California Trail passing Humboldt Wells, which was the beginning of the Humboldt River and their “road “across Nevada to California.
Caputo also did a smaller mural on the wall that faces Sixth Street at the old Sage Inn Motel across from Wells City Hall.
The damaged building at the Interpretative Center has already had its roof repaired. The next project is to update the electrical system. The building is owned by the Society for the Preservation of Western Heritage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public on the area’s history.
Currently the museum’s collection -- including a covered wagon -- is housed in the Overland Building at 436 Sixth St., a half block away. The Overland also serves as the Visitor Center for Wells and travelers can receive information of the area as well as purchase gifts, many of them handmade.
Although the 49er Interpretative building cannot yet be used, several pieces of farm machinery used on ranches in the early 1900s and a one-room schoolhouse are on display just across the street at Heritage Park. By using a cellphone and scanning the QR code a visitor can learn about the equipment used on ranches before mechanization became common.
The murals were paid for from grants that were awarded to Wells Main Street organization, which was formed in 2018 to restore historic buildings and revitalize downtown Wells. The group is part of a national organization, Main Street America, that provides assistance in restoring a town’s downtown. Wells Main Street is recognized by the State of Nevada and will receive priority in their requests for grants.
This year the organization has placed a digital reader board in front of City Hall with the City’s in-kind help. The board provides updates on events and activities in the city. Other improvements from this funding have gone to renew old buildings on Sixth Street with new windows and painting exterior walls.
This summer Wells Main Street is hosting Farmers Markets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
In the future Wells Main Street will support the restoration of the historic El Rancho, one of the few buildings in Wells that survived the 2008 earthquake. The El Rancho was built in the 1940s by Leo Quilici and had a restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. The structure has a steel frame, which helped to minimize the damage caused by the 2008 earthquake
The restoration work is being funded mostly through the State Historical Preservation Office, with grants that require the work to be done back to its original appearance. The exterior bricks that were damaged have been restored.