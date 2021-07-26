Mural begins renewal of trail center in Wells

WELLS -- In Wells, a beautiful mural on the side of the building that housed the museum for the Trail of the 49ers Interpretative Center before the 2008 earthquake will start the renewal to reopen the museum.

Beverly Caputo was the artist. She has done many murals for Cabela’s Stores, Jackpot Crossing Casino, Douglas County Historical Society Museum and others. Her mural in Wells depicts the emigrants on the California Trail passing Humboldt Wells, which was the beginning of the Humboldt River and their “road “across Nevada to California.

Caputo also did a smaller mural on the wall that faces Sixth Street at the old Sage Inn Motel across from Wells City Hall.

The damaged building at the Interpretative Center has already had its roof repaired. The next project is to update the electrical system. The building is owned by the Society for the Preservation of Western Heritage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public on the area’s history.

Currently the museum’s collection -- including a covered wagon -- is housed in the Overland Building at 436 Sixth St., a half block away. The Overland also serves as the Visitor Center for Wells and travelers can receive information of the area as well as purchase gifts, many of them handmade.

