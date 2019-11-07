ELKO – The fifth annual Mayor’s Arts Awards paid tribute to artists and organizations actively contributing to Elko’s transformation into an arts town.

Mayor Reece Keener handed out awards in four categories Wednesday night, praising the accomplishments of the recipients and the city’s Arts and Culture Advisory Board.

“I think [art] enriches us as a community,” Keener said. “It’s something that can drive tourism. It can be a catalyst for redevelopment areas.

“So I say, let’s have more art. I’m fully on board and support what you guys are doing. Thank you for everything you’ve done thus far. I know that it’s only the beginning and I want to be your biggest cheerleader.”

Started in 2015, the Mayor’s Arts Awards honor individual artists, arts organizations, arts educators and service to the arts.

